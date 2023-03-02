World Book Day 2023: What's happening and when is it?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Sir Lenny Henry talks to young author Doreen-Zilpah for World Book Day

World Book Day is happening this week and while many of you have been sending in photos of your costumes, the day is about a lot more than dressing up.

Here's what you need to know about the day.

When is World Book Day?

Every year you send us pictures of your World Book Day costume

In the UK, World Book Day is celebrated on the first Thursday of March.

World book day is celebrated by 100 countries worldwide and was designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) as a special day to celebrate reading.

World Book Day was created by Unesco on 23 April 1995. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997.

The UK celebrates the day in March partly because the April date clashes with the Easter holidays.

In 2023 because many schools are closed due to teachers' strikes on Thursday some schools are celebrating the day on alternative days that week.

Why is World Book Day celebrated?

Getty Images

World Book Day was created to celebrate books and reading. In the UK the focus is on encouraging children and young people to read for pleasure.

The aim is for children to be able to get together and share a love of reading.

This year the theme is' Your' World Book Day.

The World Book Day charity wants to reach more children from lower-income backgrounds and harder to reach communities.

What is happening on World Book Day?

Getty Images

There are special live events and online events throughout the day including draw-alongs and quizzes.

Schools celebrate World Book Day in different ways, some might have a storyteller visit, others might hold craft sessions so pupils can create their favourite characters from book.

One of the most popular ways to celebrate is dressing up as a favourite character from a book.

How do you get a World Book Day book voucher?

Sir Lenny Henry's book is on the World Book Day £1 list

Book tokens are sent either directly to a child's house or to their school.

In exchange for the £1 token, from National Book Tokens Ltd, children can get a £1 special World Book Day book for free or get £1 off a regular priced book.

There are 15 books on the World Book Day £1 list for a range of ages.

And if you haven't used your book token yet don't worry, they can be used until 26 March so there is plenty of time.

Why is reading so important?

Sir Lenny Henry told Newsround he didn't have any books in his house when he was growing up

A survey from the National Literacy Trust found that half a million children do not own a single book.

Access to books is something that Sir Lenny Henry, whose book The Boy with Wings: Attack of the rampaging robots is on the £1 book list, spoke to press packer and young author Doreen-Zilpah about this.

"I didn't have any books in my house [growing up]. When my aunty took me to the library and said 'go in there and find books', I was introduced to a world I hadn't seen before."

Studies have found that reading for pleasure helps children later in life.

"Books are important because you learn, even when you don't know you're learning, you're learning because you're reading a book," Lenny Henry told Newsround.

The actor, comedian and author also told Doreen-Zilpah why he loved reading.

"What's great about reading is, you can design the sets, you can design the costumes, you can say this is what the characters looks like... it's all about the imagination connecting with what's written in the book".

What do you love about reading? Tell us in the comments below.