Last updated at 07:41
image

World Book Day: Check out YOUR costumes

You've been sending in photos of your outfits for World Book Day so we've been taking a look! Don't forget to send yours in using the page below!
"My book is Leonora Bolt" says a Newsround viewer called I Like Video Games (cool name!). She says she likes Leonora because she's a secret inventor and has a cool look. We agree!
girls dressed as Leonora Bolt
Bookworm has gone for a very appropriate costume - a dress full of pages and words! She says she's dressed as Tilly from Pages & Co by Anna James and is 'bookwandering' into The Magic Faraway Tree by Enid Blyton.
girl in dress of pages
Pickle sent us this one saying "This year I’ve dressed up as Princess Anna from Frozen"
child dressed as anna from frozen
Yikes - we know who this evil pair are, don't we? Ettie Bea says "This is me as Voldemort and my sister Suraya as Bellatrix Lestrange." Keep those wands away from us!
girls dressed as Voldemort and Bellatrix Lestrange
"Here is what I wore" says MorganwgtheJack. He's Joe Spud from Billionaire Boy and explained: "I had a wallet full of money and toilet roll, because his father invested in toilet paper."
Boy dressed as Joe Spud from Billionaire Boy
Here's a brilliant camel costume from How The Camel Got Its Hump which was sent in by PinkPurpleButterflyBestie
camel costume

