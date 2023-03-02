World Book Day: Check out YOUR costumes

You've been sending in photos of your outfits for World Book Day so we've been taking a look! Don't forget to send yours in using the page below!
"My book is Leonora Bolt" says a Newsround viewer called I Like Video Games (cool name!). She says she likes Leonora because she's a secret inventor and has a cool look. We agree!
Bookworm has gone for a very appropriate costume - a dress full of pages and words! She says she's dressed as Tilly from Pages & Co by Anna James and is 'bookwandering' into The Magic Faraway Tree by Enid Blyton.
Pickle sent us this one saying "This year I’ve dressed up as Princess Anna from Frozen"
Yikes - we know who this evil pair are, don't we? Ettie Bea says "This is me as Voldemort and my sister Suraya as Bellatrix Lestrange." Keep those wands away from us!
"Here is what I wore" says MorganwgtheJack. He's Joe Spud from Billionaire Boy and explained: "I had a wallet full of money and toilet roll, because his father invested in toilet paper."
Here's a brilliant camel costume from How The Camel Got Its Hump which was sent in by PinkPurpleButterflyBestie