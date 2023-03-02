Marine wildlife: Stranded dolphins rescued in Merseyside

Hoylake RNLI Lifeboat crews came to the rescue

A baby dolphin and its mother have been rescued by a team of marine experts and lifeboat crew members.

The dolphins became stranded on a sandbank at Oglet Shore near Liverpool Airport.

The location is nearly ten miles from the sea on the River Mersey.

The team made sure they were OK and helped them until they could swim away safely.

The dolphins were first spotted by a birdwatcher on Sunday who got in touch with the rescue teams.

Lifeboat crews with a hovercraft arrived and helped bring marine rescue teams to the sandy bank which had been cut off by the tide.

The baby dolphin (usually called a calf) and mother dolphin were injured and had become separated.

Dolphin facts: A group of dolphins is called a pod

They have a 'language' of clicks, whistles and other noises

Each dolphin is given a unique whistle 'name' by its pod

If you feed a dolphin, they may bring you fish they've caught back as a present!

When hunting they blow bubbles at fish to confuse them and push them to the surface

Dolphins have been known to rescue humans from shark attacks

But when the animal experts carefully moved the calf closer to its mum they began communicating with each other.

Once the marine experts had checked the dolphins over, they looked after them until the tide came in when the dolphins swam away

