Peter Pan & Wendy trailer: What we know so far

Disney Peter Pan and his arch nemesis Captain Hook return in Peter & Wendy

Disney have released the first trailer for their new movie Peter Pan and Wendy.

The film is due to be released in the UK sometime during spring this year.

It's a remake of the book and cartoon classic about the boy who never grows up, and his arch nemesis Captain Hook.

So what do we know about the movie so far?

Disney Ever Anderson stars as Wendy who travels to Neverland with Peter Pan

What's Peter Pan and Wendy all about?

So far, we know this will be a live action version of the original book and cartoon classic, a bit like Beauty and the Beast or Aladdin.

We'll meet Wendy Darling who's scared to leave her home until Peter Pan, a magical boy who never grows up, comes along.

She goes on an adventure with him, her little brothers and tiny fairy Tinkerbell.

It'll also feature Captain Hook who's going to be played by Jude Law, who is also Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts Films.

Disney There's a flying ship!

What do we see in the Peter Pan and Wendy trailer?

In the new trailer we see Wendy Darling meeting the Lost Boys (and girls) after finding herself washed up on a beach in Neverland.

We also see dramatic scenes of Wendy, Peter Pan and her brothers being transported to the magical land when Big Ben strikes midnight.

There are small glimpses of other heroes and, Peter Pan's arch nemesis, Captain Hook.

Disney Tinkerbell, the cheeky fairy, appears briefly in the Peter Pan and Wendy trailer

Who stars in Peter Pan and Wendy?

Peter Pan, the boy who never grows old, is played by actor Alexander Molony - his first role in a feature length film.

Ever Anderson stars as Wendy Darling in the film, while Yara Shahidi will be energetic fairy Tinkerbell.

Yara Shahidi made headlines in 2020 when it was announced she would be the first black person to play Tinkerbell.

The most famous actor in the film is Jude Law who's best known for being Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter spin-off films Fantast Beasts and Where to Find Them - he plays baddie Captain Hook.

When is Peter Pan and Wendy out?

The film is due to be released on 28 April in the UK.

It will be available to stream on Disney+.

Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!