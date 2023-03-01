Tent boy to have first night in own bed after three years

RACHAEL WOOSEY Max has been camping outside since March 2020

A boy who has camped outside in a tent in his garden for three years is ending his charity challenge - sleeping in his bedroom for the first time since 2020.

Thirteen-year-old Max, known as The Boy in the Tent, has raised more than £700,000 for North Devon Hospice near to where he lives.

Stephen Roberts, chief executive of the hospice, says Max's fundraising efforts is enough to pay for "15 nurses for a whole year."

Meet Max who's slept outside since 2020! (filmed in 2021)

Max started sleeping in a tent his garden in March 2020 - the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

Then aged 10, he was inspired by a family friend named Rick who died of cancer.

Before he died, Rick gave Max a tent, and told him to "go have an adventure".

Soon Max's camping and his fundraising became famous. He even organised a worldwide camp-out for children to celebrate overcoming a year of Covid.

Last year, Max was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of all the money he had raised for charity.

Number 10 Max camped out at 10 Downing Street and met former prime minister Boris Johnson

To celebrate his three year camp-out, Max has announced he would hold a final camping festival on 1 April at Broomhill Estate in North Devon.

The festival will also feature some classic movie memorabilia on display, such as the original board game from the film Jumanji.

There will also be axe throwing and a party bus for those camping to enjoy.

Max said: "It was amazing that so many people got in touch from all over the UK wanting to mark my three-year anniversary of camping out, but I wanted to stay close to home and celebrate with friends and family nearby."