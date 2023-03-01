Justin Bieber 2023 tour cancelled due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome health issues

Getty Images

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates of his Justice world tour because of health issues.

The singer has postponed the tour several times already, telling fans last summer that he needed to make his "health a priority", after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by a virus in a nerve in the face near to a person's ear, it can cause part of the face to be unable to move, known as facial paralysis.

Bieber had been due to play shows in the US, Australia and Europe, including Manchester this Saturday (4 March).

The tour's official Twitter page said that ticket holders missing out will be able to get their money back.

However, some fans have complained that they have not yet received a refund for previous dates that had been cancelled already.

The Canadian artist's world tour has reportedly made £46m in sales already and follows the 2021 album, Justice, which got to number two in the UK chart.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - what is it?

@justinbieber/Instagram Justin revealed his health issues on social media last year

The NHS says that Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by a virus in the facial nerve.

It can cause facial weakness but also blisters in the ears and on the roof of the mouth.

It is treated with medication and also facial exercises and the charity Facial Palsy UK says that if treated quickly 70% of people will experience a almost complete recovery.

Getty Images Justin Bieber breaks a Spotify record

Why has Justin Bieber postponed his tour?

Bieber has previously described shows in Europe as having "taken a real toll on me" and that he needs more time to "rest and get better".

In a video posted last year, the singer said that the right side of his face was affected, adding: "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

NHS advice says that stress is often a trigger as it can weaken the immune system, and people who are stressed are more likely to suffer from infections.