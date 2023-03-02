play
Watch Newsround

TikTok: App introduces screen-time limits for under-18s

Last updated at 09:10
comments
View Comments (7)
person holding phone with tiktok app, top corner reads 'vote'Getty Images
Do you think TikTok should have screen-time limits for teenagers?

TikTok has introduced a new daily screen-time limit for people under 18.

This means that teenagers will be only allowed to use the app for an hour a day - and if they go over this limit they will have to enter a password.

However, people will be able to opt out, which means not everyone will have to do it if they don't want to.

Do you think this is a good idea? Read on and have your say in our vote, further down the page and leave us a comment too.

TikTok's screen-time plan
Teenage boy on smartphoneMoMo Productions
TikTok hopes its new plans will limit how much time teenagers spend on the app

Tiktok currently does not have any limits for users' screen-time. However, last year the app introduced a screen break feature.

After a long time scrolling, you would get a screen pop up that warned you to take a break. It was aimed to help people control how much time they spent on the app in one go.

Lots of smartphones have features where you can check how much time you're spending on certain apps, and you can often set limits, but TikTok's new feature is aimed specifically at under-18s.

If they use the feature, it stops under-18s can't spend more than an hour a day on the app.

However, users can choose not to use the screen-time limits if they want to, and can override the screen break with a code if they choose to.

If a teenager uses the app with this feature turned off, they will still get a notification from TikTok encouraging them to use parental controls.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Teenager on phone in darkrbkomar
Even if someone turns the time-limits off, they will get a notification if they spend over an hour and a half on the app per day
Does TikTok have parental controls?
Child and parent on smartphoneMaskot
Do you talk to your parents about your smartphone usage? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page

Currently, parents or guardians can use the Family Pairing option on TikTok, which means they can set their own screen-time limits.

It also means anyone singed up to it can see how the app is used, and how often.

As well as this, Family Pairing users can decide whether teenagers can search for videos, message people, or make sure the things they are seeing on TikTok are safe.

What is being said about it?
TikTok logosGetty Images

TikTok's rules say no-one under 13 should be using the app, 44% of eight to 12-year-olds in the UK use the app.

Cormac Keenan is in charge of trust and safety at TikTok. He said they spoke to tech and children's health experts to choose the one hour limit.

However, others think time limits are not enough and that the company needs to do more to prevent children seeing inappropriate and harmful content.

More like this

tik-tok-app

TikTok: Plans to make the app safer for kids

TikTok logos

Why TikTok might be fined for failing to protect children

person-holding-phone.

TikTok: What do you think about the new screen break feature?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • I think this is a very good idea but maybe only for under 16s

  • Also the fact it says Teenagers but doesn't include eighteen and nineteen year olds saddens me, they deserve the same protection. They aren't suddenly adults the day they turn 18, they are still teens and aren't fully matured until 25. Admittedly a lot of charities are now including young people up to 25 which is incredibly important as under 25s are spending more time on things like tick tock. So it's upsetting that they don't consider the vulnerability of 18/19 year olds😢💕x

    ✨💖🐯Sparkles/Pink/Tiger🐯💖✨
    😊🐯Be Brave Like A Tiger🐯😊
    🤗🌈Show Your True Colours 🌈🤗

  • Yes because it can be addictive for adults never mind kids! x
    And it shouldn't be under 18. It needs to be under 21. 18/19 are still teenagers and teens are kids they are far from fully matured and will still do things they'll regret. It's very irritating thats it's not under 20! 18/19 year olds are still vulnerable and aren't much different too a 16 year old both ages are still maturing let teens live as kids and keep them safe x🫶

    ✨💖🐯Sparkles/Pink/Tiger🐯💖✨
    😊🐯Be Brave Like A Tiger🐯😊
    🤗🌈Show Your True Colours 🌈🤗

  • Good, i think this is great!!!

  • I think they should have restrictions

  • Yes it should as some people post inappropriate things online and some kids might not want to see it I think there should be a kids friendly version of tik tok!

    • Pink Sparkly Tiger replied:
      Yes, for under 20s at least. Many older teens don't wanna see things shown on the app too 😢x

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
69
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
120
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home