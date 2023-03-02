TikTok: App introduces screen-time limits for under-18s

Getty Images Do you think TikTok should have screen-time limits for teenagers?

TikTok has introduced a new daily screen-time limit for people under 18.

This means that teenagers will be only allowed to use the app for an hour a day - and if they go over this limit they will have to enter a password.

However, people will be able to opt out, which means not everyone will have to do it if they don't want to.

Do you think this is a good idea? Read on and have your say in our vote, further down the page and leave us a comment too.

TikTok's screen-time plan

MoMo Productions TikTok hopes its new plans will limit how much time teenagers spend on the app

Tiktok currently does not have any limits for users' screen-time. However, last year the app introduced a screen break feature.

After a long time scrolling, you would get a screen pop up that warned you to take a break. It was aimed to help people control how much time they spent on the app in one go.

Lots of smartphones have features where you can check how much time you're spending on certain apps, and you can often set limits, but TikTok's new feature is aimed specifically at under-18s.

If they use the feature, it stops under-18s can't spend more than an hour a day on the app.

However, users can choose not to use the screen-time limits if they want to, and can override the screen break with a code if they choose to.

If a teenager uses the app with this feature turned off, they will still get a notification from TikTok encouraging them to use parental controls.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

rbkomar Even if someone turns the time-limits off, they will get a notification if they spend over an hour and a half on the app per day

What are parental controls? If you are under 18, there are lots of options on some apps and games for your parent or guardian to choose what you're watching, or how much of what you're watching. This could be making sure young people aren't being exposed to unsafe content, or to make sure they aren't spending too long on their smartphones or tablets.

Does TikTok have parental controls?

Maskot Do you talk to your parents about your smartphone usage? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page

Currently, parents or guardians can use the Family Pairing option on TikTok, which means they can set their own screen-time limits.

It also means anyone singed up to it can see how the app is used, and how often.

As well as this, Family Pairing users can decide whether teenagers can search for videos, message people, or make sure the things they are seeing on TikTok are safe.

What is being said about it?

Getty Images

TikTok's rules say no-one under 13 should be using the app, 44% of eight to 12-year-olds in the UK use the app.

Cormac Keenan is in charge of trust and safety at TikTok. He said they spoke to tech and children's health experts to choose the one hour limit.

However, others think time limits are not enough and that the company needs to do more to prevent children seeing inappropriate and harmful content.