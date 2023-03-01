play
Harry the Haddock: Why was the inflatable banned at Grimsby vs Southampton?

Last updated at 13:30
harry the Haddock being held by playersGrimsby Town FC
Harry the Haddock is a Grimsby fan favourite

Hundreds of inflatable fish are expected to turn up to an FA Cup match between Grimsby Town and Southampton despite them originally being banned from the game.

Harry the Haddock has been an iconic inflatable symbol for Grimsby fans for more than 34 years.

The marine mascot has been fished out for major games to help fans cheer on the Mariners.

But Southampton FC had said inflatables weren't allowed for the fifth round game in the FA Cup because Premier League grounds have a blanket ban on them for big matches.

They later changed their mind, netting a chance for Grimsby fans to take their beloved mascots with them.

Harry the Haddock fans in 1989Grimsby Town FC
Harry the Haddock has become a sensation since he first arrived in the 1980s
Where did Harry the Haddock inflatable come from?

Harry the Haddock's historic connections to Grimsby Town FC started when a newspaper football writer called Nigel Lowther made a joke about ordering some inflatable fish after Grimsby Town won a game.

At the time, Manchester United supporters were famous for bringing inflatable bananas to matches, he thought it would be funny to bring inflatable fishes.

But when fans started asking him when the fish would arrive he accidentally started a sensation.

Shoals of fans queued around streets to get their fins on Harry the Haddock when the newspaper ordered some and he's appeared at major games ever since.

Read about other iconic sporting mascots here.

young woman and man with harry the haddock inflatable mascotGrimsby Town FC
Grimsby fans - or should that be fins?! - love Harry!
Why was Harry the Haddock banned?

Despite the long history of the fin-flatable mascot, Southampton FC said the fish wouldn't be allowed at the FA Cup game against Grimsby.

They said they'd turned down similar requests by previous clubs and would confiscate any Harrys which arrived.

But after fans caused a stink online, they allowed Harry the Haddock to return.

He'd escaped their net, ready to support Grimsby Town in their historic cup match.

