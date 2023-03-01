Harry the Haddock: Why was the inflatable banned at Grimsby vs Southampton?

Grimsby Town FC Harry the Haddock is a Grimsby fan favourite

Hundreds of inflatable fish are expected to turn up to an FA Cup match between Grimsby Town and Southampton despite them originally being banned from the game.

Harry the Haddock has been an iconic inflatable symbol for Grimsby fans for more than 34 years.

The marine mascot has been fished out for major games to help fans cheer on the Mariners.

But Southampton FC had said inflatables weren't allowed for the fifth round game in the FA Cup because Premier League grounds have a blanket ban on them for big matches.

They later changed their mind, netting a chance for Grimsby fans to take their beloved mascots with them.

Grimsby Town FC facts: Grimsby Town play in the fourth division of football, the EFL League 2

They're nicknamed The Mariners which is an old word for a sailor

Grimsby is famous for its fishing, and was once home to the biggest fishing fleet in the world

Grimsby Town haven't got this far in the FA Cup since 1996

Grimsby Town FC Harry the Haddock has become a sensation since he first arrived in the 1980s

Where did Harry the Haddock inflatable come from?

Harry the Haddock's historic connections to Grimsby Town FC started when a newspaper football writer called Nigel Lowther made a joke about ordering some inflatable fish after Grimsby Town won a game.

At the time, Manchester United supporters were famous for bringing inflatable bananas to matches, he thought it would be funny to bring inflatable fishes.

But when fans started asking him when the fish would arrive he accidentally started a sensation.

Shoals of fans queued around streets to get their fins on Harry the Haddock when the newspaper ordered some and he's appeared at major games ever since.

Grimsby Town FC Grimsby fans - or should that be fins?! - love Harry!

Why was Harry the Haddock banned?

Despite the long history of the fin-flatable mascot, Southampton FC said the fish wouldn't be allowed at the FA Cup game against Grimsby.

They said they'd turned down similar requests by previous clubs and would confiscate any Harrys which arrived.

But after fans caused a stink online, they allowed Harry the Haddock to return.

He'd escaped their net, ready to support Grimsby Town in their historic cup match.