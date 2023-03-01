play
'I wanted to write a book which had kids that look like me'

Sir Lenny Henry's book, The Boy with Wings: Attack of the Rampaging Robot, is one of the books on the World Book Day £1 book list this year.

The actor, comedian and Comic Relief co-founder released his first book The Boy with Wings in 2021 and has released two other fiction titles since then.

He spoke to Press Packer and young author Doreen ZIlpah about why he wants to represent children that don't see themselves in books, the importance of reading and how a biscuit is essential to his writing process.

