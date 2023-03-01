play
Watch Newsround

Pangolins: Two dogs team up to save with conservation of endangered creatures

Last updated at 12:10
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Buster and Bess to help save endangered pangolins

Two special police dogs are teaming up to sniff out pangolins in Thailand that could be in danger.

Labradors Buster and Bess have just graduated from a training programme with the police, and are flying out to Thailand in April.

They'll be sniffing out for animals like the endangered pangolin to help stop people from smuggling them out of the country.

The two dogs are a part of a new team to help to protect endangered animals in Thailand.

Protecting Pangolins
PangolinFabian von Poser
Meet the very scaly pangolin!

Pangolins are small mammals with long claws and scales. You might know them by one of their signature moves - they roll up into a ball when they're scared or in danger.

They are extremely rare - and are currently considered critically endangered, which means there aren't many of them left.

Conservationists - people who look after animals and nature - want to help the pangolins and keep the species going.

However, in Thailand, pangolins are often illegally taken out of the country by people who want to sell them to make money, in what's known as poaching.

Buster and Bess to the rescue!
Buster, left, and Bess, rightReuters
Meet the super-dogs!

This is where the two super-dogs come in.

Buster and Bess - who are both Labradors - are going to be trained to sniff out pangolins to make sure people aren't illegally taking them out of the country.

They had a special visit to the London Zoo, where they met some of their conservation teammates. They also got to see the zoo's penguin colony.

Pangolin Specialist Georgina Gerard said "not all heroes wear capes: some walk on all fours and have extremely powerful noses".

This isn't the first time dogs have been used to help protect animals - police sniffer dogs were sent to Mongolia to help protect wildlife from being smuggled.

Journey to Thailand
Two Labradors with a pangolinReuters
Buster and Bess met a fluffy toy pangolin on their trip to the London Zoo

In April the dogs will make their journey over to Thailand, where they will work with experts in the community.

The key locations they will be trying are roads, airports and ports, which pangolins are often moved through illegally.

If they do find any pangolins, a team of vets and conservationists will look after them before releasing them back into the wild.

More like this

Pangolin
play
1:13

What is a pangolin?

Patron the dog

Hero Dogs: Mine-sniffing dog and other incredible pooches!

black rhino

What is an endangered animal?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
69
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
119
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home