play
Watch Newsround

National Offer Day: Secondary school places announced

Last updated at 07:00
comments
View Comments (10)
children n school corridorGetty Images
Secondary school can be a big change from primary school

Lots of you might be getting some big news about which secondary school you'll be going to next year.

On 1 March, Year Six pupils across England and Wales find out where they'll be going in September.

Most pupils - more than nine out of ten - were offered a place at one of their top three schools last year, and more than four out five were offered their top choice, according to the Department for Education.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Katie Thistleton's advice if you didn't get your first choice secondary school

While many of you will be celebrating getting your first choice, some of you might discover you'll be going to a different school from your friends.

You might be excited about the chance to make new friends and have a fresh start, or you might feel a bit nervous about not knowing anyone.

BBC Radio 1 presenter, Katie Thistleton, has some good advice if you don't get in to the school you were hoping to go to.

We also want to know if you got your preferred school - let us know with a comment below.

More like this

students walking and talking

What to know if you're starting high school

children doing work on tablet

ChatGPT: Is using AI to help with your school work cheating?

teachers protest outside school

Teachers' strikes: How protests affect your classes this week

Your Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • I cannot wait to know

  • I have not found out yet

  • Me and my friends choices are quite different but we don’t mind going to different schools as we go to the same after school club togeter

  • I got my preferred high school!

  • I got my results today I'm so happy 😁😄😁😄😁😄😀😀😀

  • I’m so scared! 😣 I’m in yr 6 and I find out around 5 pm today!

  • Idk what one i got into yet! Idk what one it is

  • I just want to say good luck to everyone moving into secondary school. To begin with it was scary for me, but try not to worry it won’t be as bad as you think.

  • I can’t wait 😛

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
69
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
119
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home