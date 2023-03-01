National Offer Day: Secondary school places announced

Getty Images Secondary school can be a big change from primary school

Lots of you might be getting some big news about which secondary school you'll be going to next year.

On 1 March, Year Six pupils across England and Wales find out where they'll be going in September.

Most pupils - more than nine out of ten - were offered a place at one of their top three schools last year, and more than four out five were offered their top choice, according to the Department for Education.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Katie Thistleton's advice if you didn't get your first choice secondary school

While many of you will be celebrating getting your first choice, some of you might discover you'll be going to a different school from your friends.

You might be excited about the chance to make new friends and have a fresh start, or you might feel a bit nervous about not knowing anyone.

BBC Radio 1 presenter, Katie Thistleton, has some good advice if you don't get in to the school you were hoping to go to.

