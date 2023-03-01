Wildlife conservation: Northern Ireland sees massive increase in barn owl chicks

PA Media 24 barn owl chicks were born in Northern Ireland last year

Great news for barn owls in Northern Ireland - as the number of chicks born there last year has soared, after a poor breeding season in 2021.

Conservationists say 24 chicks fledged from eight breeding pairs, that's a 500% increase.

The charity protecting the birds, Ulster Wildlife, says the barn owl population is "struggling" in Northern Ireland and there's thought to be fewer than 30 breeding pairs.

Katy Bell who is a senior conservation officer said: "Every time we think the population is increasing, we lose some of our breeding pairs, so this year's news is very positive."

Getty Images Conservationists visited 34 landowners last year to tell them about what barn owls need

Barn owls need grassland with plenty of small mammals like mice and rats to eat.

They also need somewhere to nest and tend to struggle with extreme weather.

The charity visited 34 landowners across Northern Ireland last year, telling them about what barn owls need and putting up boxes for them to nest in.

Katy says it's great to say their efforts paying off and they will continue to find more nest sites and support more landowners to "ultimately help protect and expand our population of barn owls".