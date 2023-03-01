play
Watch Newsround

Wildlife conservation: Northern Ireland sees massive increase in barn owl chicks

Last updated at 11:24
comments
View Comments
Barn owl chicksPA Media
24 barn owl chicks were born in Northern Ireland last year

Great news for barn owls in Northern Ireland - as the number of chicks born there last year has soared, after a poor breeding season in 2021.

Conservationists say 24 chicks fledged from eight breeding pairs, that's a 500% increase.

The charity protecting the birds, Ulster Wildlife, says the barn owl population is "struggling" in Northern Ireland and there's thought to be fewer than 30 breeding pairs.

Katy Bell who is a senior conservation officer said: "Every time we think the population is increasing, we lose some of our breeding pairs, so this year's news is very positive."

Two barn owlsGetty Images
Conservationists visited 34 landowners last year to tell them about what barn owls need

Barn owls need grassland with plenty of small mammals like mice and rats to eat.

They also need somewhere to nest and tend to struggle with extreme weather.

The charity visited 34 landowners across Northern Ireland last year, telling them about what barn owls need and putting up boxes for them to nest in.

Katy says it's great to say their efforts paying off and they will continue to find more nest sites and support more landowners to "ultimately help protect and expand our population of barn owls".

More like this

Owl photoshop

Fake poo and hoots help owls settle into new home

Barn owls
play
0:26

A webcam has given a rare look into a barn owl's nest

Barn owl
play
1:43

Barn owl boost after baby boom

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
69
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
119
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home