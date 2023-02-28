play
Is using ChatGPT to help with your school work cheating?

Should you be allowed to use content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) in your school work?

Well, the International Baccalaureate (IB) - an organisation that offers an alternative to A Level exams for teenagers - has said students can use material generated by ChatGPT in their essays.

ChatGPT started in November 2022 and is an online service that can answer questions and also write essays as if it were a human being.

How would ChatGPT be used in school essays?

There has been some concern that ChatGPT could lead to some school children cheating with their work. But speaking to the Times newspaper, Matt Glanville from the IB said ChatGPT was "an extraordinary opportunity".

The International Baccalaureate - which is taken every year by thousands of children at more than 120 UK schools - said students could use the AI tool as long as they're clear when they were using its responses in their work.

Explaining that many essays already reference where information comes from anyway, Glanvile said: "The clear line between using ChatGPT and providing original work is exactly the same as using ideas taken from other people or the internet."

This is what ChatGPT wrote when we asked: 'What is Newsround?'

However, there are limits to what ChatGPT can do.

OpenAI, the company that created the chatbot have admitted that it sometimes writes answers which are incorrect or don't make sense, and it occasionally guesses what the user has asked it, rather than trying to understand the question better.

