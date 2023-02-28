Moon time: Should the Moon have an official time zone?

Getty Images

What time is it on the Moon?

Well at the moment nobody is entirely sure.

Time in space is usually the same time as it is on Earth, but as different countries plan to travel to and work on the lunar surface over the coming years, there is debate about whether an official Moon time would be a good idea.

The European Space Agency (ESA) have argued that an agreed time zone for the Moon will not only make it easier for different space agencies from around the world to work together, but could also mean more precise map guidance and navigation on the lunar surface.

Why isn't there a time on the Moon now?

European space officials say a single space agency would have to be the one responsible for establishing what the Moon time should be.

A decision would also need to be made on whether it should follow the time zone of a country here on Earth or whether it should be a time specific to the Moon and nowhere else.

Timekeeping on the Moon might be tricky too as clocks actually run slightly faster on the lunar surface - a lunar clock would gain about 56 microseconds over 24 hour day - because the Moon has a weaker gravitational pull than the Earth.

And while it might mean astronauts are early for their lunar appointments, it isn't ideal for following Earth-based time zones.

What is a time zone? Time is split across the globe into time zones using imaginary lines called meridians. They run from the North Pole to the South Pole. Have you heard of Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT for short? Well one of these imaginary lines runs trough Greenwich in London. As the Earth turns during a 24 hour day, time in countries to the east of Greenwich is always ahead of the UK. Time in countries to the west is always behind that of the UK. Bitesize: Find out more

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Moon landing - What are conditions like on the Moon?

Typically, short term missions to the Moon use deep space radio antennas to try to keep equipment in sync with time on Earth, but experts at the ESA say this method may not be suitable long term, as humans start to have a more permanent stay on the Moon.

Bernhard Hufenbach from the ESA says establishing a time zone on the Moon will mean the same can be done for future visits to other planetary locations such as Mars.

Adding that it needs to be "practical for astronauts" working on the lunar surface, he also listed lunar challenges, such as areas of the Moon where a day lasts for almost an entire Earth month and freezing cold nights that last two weeks!

NASA Nasa's most powerful rocket ever will blast people back to the Moon's surface in 2025

The USA, India, Russia and Japan all have planned missions to the Moon this year.

The first human visit the Moon in over 50 years is scheduled in 2025, with Nasa's Artemis mission that will land the first woman and next man onto the lunar surface.