Eurovision: Ukrainian families offered subsidised tickets to live shows

BBC/Eurovision The plans for the staging at the M&S Bank Arena were revealed recently. Each country's delegate (act) and other VIPs will be seated in one of these pods during the show.

Families who came to the UK after war broke out in Ukraine will be allocated special tickets to the Eurovision live shows in Liverpool in May.

Around 3000 tickets will be allocated to displaced families "to make sure the Ukrainian people are at the heart of this event" according to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

The Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson says the organising committee are determined to make sure Ukrainian culture and music is celebrated throughout the contest.

"We're delighted with the news that displaced Ukrainians are being given the opportunity to come to the city in May - this is their Eurovision after all."

The 3000 tickets allocated to Ukrainians in the UK won't be free, but will be offered at a discount.

BBC/Eurovision The Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson was handed the key to Eurovision by Stefano Lo Russo, the mayor of Turin where the 2022 contest was held.

Liverpool was chosen to host the song contest on behalf of Ukraine as they are not able to do so with the war still going on.

The UK government also say they want to spend £10 million to "help ensure the event truly showcases Ukrainian culture".

That money will also go towards security, visa arrangements (so that people working on or taking part in the show are able to attend) and other operational aspects of the contest, as well as Liverpool City Council's schools, community and volunteering programmes.

There will be a total of nine live shows including semi-finals, preview shows and the grand final on 13 May.