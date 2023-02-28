Turkey and Syria Earthquakes: Thousands of soft toys thrown onto football pitch in Turkey

Getty Images Thousands of cuddly toys were thrown at football players in Turkey

Thousands of cuddly toys have been thrown onto a football pitch in Turkey for children affected by recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

So many teddy bears were thrown onto the pitch during the game between Besiktas and Antalyaspor that footballers had to help clear them onto the side lines.

Fans at the match gave a round of applause for emergency services rescuing people from the rubble after the earthquakes on 6 February.

Players from Turkish teams Besiktas and Antalyaspor stopped playing exactly four minutes and 17 seconds into their game to represent the time the earthquake struck (4:17am).

Huw Evans picture agency

Some of the players wore T-shirts with names of the cities affected by the earthquake when warming up before the match.

Besiktas Defender Tayyib Sanuc says "there are more important things than football," adding that he was "touched" by fans who'd thrown donations during the pause in the match.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Earthquakes: what are they and what causes them? (2018)

What happened in the Turkey and Syria Earthquake?

A huge earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria early on 6 February.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake was so strong it could be felt in other countries in the region.

More than 100,000 people have been injured and more than 44,000 people have died.

The disaster destroyed thousands of buildings in 10 cities and was followed by further quakes in the same area two weeks later.

The United Nations says about 13.5 million people - including around seven million children - have been affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles).