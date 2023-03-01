Last stamps featuring Queen's head unveiled marking Flying Scotsman anniversary
The late Queen Elizabeth II’s silhouette will appear on a special set of stamps for a final time to mark the 100th anniversary of one of the world’s most famous trains - the Flying Scotsman.
The last set of special stamps with the late Queen Elizabeth II's head on them, have been unveiled by the Royal Mail.
The 12 stamps will feature one of the most famous trains in the world - the Flying Scotsman - in different places around the UK to mark its 100th anniversary.
The Flying Scotsman - which has set two world records for speed - is celebrating it's 100th birthday this year. Here you can see it on Glenfinnan Viaduct - which you may remember from Harry Potter's journeys to Hogwarts.
The Queen’s silhouette has appeared on hundreds of special stamps since 1966, featuring a range of themes from endangered species to cartoon characters and sports events.
Special sets of stamps take a long time to plan and the Royal Mail has stuck to plans for this set, which were made before the Queen died in September 2022.
The Royal Mail says that future special sets of stamps will feature a silhouette of King Charles III.