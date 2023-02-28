Fifa Best awards: Who were the big winners?

Getty Images England goalie Mary Earps said she felt "really honoured to be holding this heavy trophy"

They are usually in tracksuits and footy boots but the biggest names in world football hit the red carpet dressed in their fanciest threads at the Fifa Best awards on Monday evening.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps won one of the big prizes of the night at the glittering ceremony in Paris.

The Lioness was named the best goalkeeper in the women's game for 2022 having been vital in England's European championship title.

She also recently became the first goalkeeper to keep 50 clean sheets in the Women's Super League for Manchester United.

Getty Images England coach Sarina Wiegman said "It's just incredible to be right here and to celebrate women's football"

After the Lionesses Euro2022 triumph, England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women's coach of the year, but England forward Beth Mead just missed out on being named player of the year.

That prize went to Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas for the second year running, after she scored 34 times last season.

Getty Images Messi beat French forwards Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema to the prize.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi took home the men's player of the year award after inspiring his national side to World Cup glory in Qatar in December.

He scored 27 goals in 49 games for club and country last season and said: "I achieved the dream I had been hoping for for so long.

"Very few people can achieve that and I have been lucky to do so."

Lionel Scaloni, who helped Argentina win their third World Cup title, was named men's coach of the year.

In an Argentina clean sweep, Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez was recognised as the best men's goalkeeper for his performances during the World Cup win.

Who is Marcin Oleksy?

Getty Images Marcin Oleksy joins Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah on the list of Puskas winners

One of the most exciting awards on the night is the Fifa Puskas award for the best goal of the year.

This year, it went to amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy, who plays for Polish side Warta Poznan.

Marcin is a 35-year-old international amputee player from Poland.

His incredible overhead volley sent the ball flying into the back of the net with the help of his crutches.

At the age of 23, he was working as a road worker when a machine fell on his legs.

Unfortunately, his lower left leg had to be amputated.

But after having a son, he decided he wanted to return to playing football as it meant he could play in the park with him.

Immediately this reignited his passion for the game and he joined an amputee team. He now plays for his country and helped Poland reach the last 16 of the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup.