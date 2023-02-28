Getty Images Lewis Capaldi has helped test special devices that help people with the symptoms of Tourettes.

Pop star Lewis Capaldi has been praised for raising awareness about Tourette syndrome (TS).

It is after a video of the singer experiencing tics during a performance of his hit song "Someone you loved" went viral.

The crowd at the show in Frankfurt, Germany helped the Scot by singing along with the ballad as he experienced Tourette symptoms mid-song.

Charity Tourettes Action who support people with the syndrome told Newsround they think it is "brilliant for the Tourettes community that Lewis is helping to spread awareness of what is still an extremely misunderstood condition".

"Many still perceive it to be rare and comedic, neither of which are true."

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neurological condition, which means it's to do with the brain.

Scientists don't yet know what causes it but it is thought to do with an imbalance of brain chemicals such as dopamine, which send signals around the body.

TS is often inherited, which means it has been passed down from your parents or other relatives.

One of the key symptoms of TS are called tics. Tics are repeated movements and sounds that happen without someone's control.

They can occur in nearly any part of the body and in any muscle.

What has Lewis Capaldi said about Tourette syndrome?

Louis has spoken in the past about Tourette syndrome: "I've got Tourette's so I'm just twitching quite a bit here," he said in a video posted on TikTok in January.

"I'm absolutely fine, it's just this happens when I get, like, tired, nervous, excited, whatever, so it gets more intense."

In an interview with Lorraine Kelly on ITV in 2020 he spoke about his diagnosis, saying: "It doesn't go away but sometimes it's like not as bad as others and the other times it can really sort of affect my speech and all the rest of it because I'm holding my breath or taking these deep breaths.

"People have reached out and they've said that I'm an ambassador, which is great... It feels nice because sometimes you feel you're alone in these things and it's nice to see that you're not so isolated with all of this stuff."

Lewis Capaldi and Tourette syndrome research

University of Nottingham Lewis Capaldi visited the researchers ahead of his gig in Nottingham

In September 2022, Lewis helped researchers at Nottingham University test a device which aims to reduce tics in those with TS.

The team developed a watch-like device called a Neupulse which works by intercepting signals to the brain.

The team behind the study said the results for Capaldi were "remarkable".

To say thanks, Lewis invited all the scientists to his gig that night!