Teacher Strikes: How protests affect your classes this week

Getty Images

Teachers strikes in Scotland, England and Wales could have a big impact on how often you go to school this week.

Now half-term is over, and classes are back, the prospect of strike days has also returned.

You can find out more about the strikes and why they are happening here.

During the strikes, teachers are refusing to work in a dispute with the governments around the UK about pay and working conditions.

This week will see several strikes around different parts of the UK. So check below to see how your area will be affected and what you should do about going into school.

When are teachers striking in England and Wales?

Getty Images

The National Education Union (NEU), which has 300,000 members announced seven days of action in February and March.

The coming strikes by teachers who are members of the NEU will happen regionally and nationally on the following days:

28 February: North and north-west England, Yorkshire and Humber.

1 March: Schools in England's East Midlands, West Midlands, and the NEU's eastern region.

2 March: All schools in Wales, and south-east and south-west England, and London.

15 and 16 March: Two-day strike of all schools in England and Wales.

Head teachers will not strike in England because less than half of heads voted, which isn't enough to legally call a strike, but in Wales, head teachers will strike as enough members voted to take action.

When are teachers striking in Scotland?

PA Media Members of the EIS union demonstrating in Edinburgh

Although one Scottish teachers' union - the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) - has called off its strikes while it has discussions with its members, other major teachers' unions in Scotland are going ahead.

Experts suggest almost all primary and secondary schools will be closed on strike days.

This week the days affected are 28 February and 1 March.

When are teachers striking in Northern Ireland?

Some teachers have been involved in protests and strikes this month.

It led to many schools being closed for half a day on 21 February.

However, there aren't any more strikes planned for this week.

Will my school be closed this week?

Getty Images

If your school is in one of the regions affected, heads and teachers should have told you what is happening by now.

Not all schools will be closed even if some staff are on strike and some pupils may be allowed to attend, and those staying at home may have homework to do!

If you aren't sure what's happening at your school, check in with your parents or teachers.