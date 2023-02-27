Brexit: UK and EU agree new trade deal for Northern Ireland

AFP UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen during their meeting

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed a new deal for checks on goods entering Northern Ireland.

The aim of their meeting was to resolve issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol - a plan put in place after the UK left the European Union (EU) in 2020 - that saw checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Talks between the UK government and the EU to find a solution had been continuing for more than a year.

The Prime Minister said the agreement marks a "new chapter" in the UK's relationship with the EU and that it will "end the uncertainty" for people in Northern Ireland.

Whilst the EU president added that the deal will "benefit people in Northern Ireland and support all communities celebrating peace on the island of Ireland".

Members of Parliament (MPs) will now have a final say on the new agreement, voting on it before it's passed into law.

What is Brexit?

On 23 June 2016, adults in the UK made a historic decision. The majority voted for the UK to leave a group the European Union.

This is called Brexit, made up of the words 'Britain' and 'exit'.

After four years of trying to work out what Brexit would mean for both the EU and Britain and what plans needed to be in place, at 11pm on 31 December 2020 the UK stopped following EU rules, with new arrangements agreed for travel, trade, immigration and security co-operation coming into force.

What is the Northern Ireland protocol?

After Brexit the UK (including Northern Ireland) left the EU whereas the Republic of Ireland remained part of the EU - which has different trade rules to the UK.

When both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland were part of the European Union, they followed the same EU trade rules, which meant no checks on goods - for example food, clothes and medicines - crossing the border.

But after Brexit Northern Ireland (along with the rest of the UK) left the EU because of Brexit.

The Northern Ireland Protocol allowed goods to be moved across the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, without them being checked.

The UK and EU signed the Northern Ireland Protocol as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Why is the Northern Ireland protocol controversial?

When the Brexit deal was being negotiated, particular concern was given to the arrangements between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland - because of the history of Northern Ireland and a period of conflict known as the Troubles.

In 1998, the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to that part of the UK, included the removal of border checkpoints and any visible signs of the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Protocol aimed to avoid what is known as a 'hard border' where there would be a lot of checks when crossing between Northern Ireland and Ireland - which would go against what was outlined in the Good Friday Agreement.

But now, because of the protocol there are checks at Northern Irish ports instead - on goods travelling from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Why has the Northern Ireland protocol become such a big issue?

In Northern Ireland the government, known as the Northern Ireland Executive, is formed by two political parties working together, called a coalition.

Unionist parties in Northern Ireland support the country being part of the UK. They argue the current checks - putting a border across the Irish Sea - means Northern Ireland is treated differently from the other nations - England, Scotland and Wales - within the UK.

AFP/Getty Images Stormont is the home of the Northern Ireland government

The largest unionist party, the DUP is refusing to take part in Northern Ireland's power-sharing government until their concerns over the protocol are resolved.

The DUP share power with Sinn Féin. This is the largest political party in Northern Ireland and is nationalist - meaning it wants a united Ireland, where Northern Ireland would no longer be a part of the UK and would join the Republic of Ireland to become one country.

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the deal will preserve Northern Ireland's place in the UK "family of nations".

He adds, however, that political parties will want to consider the detail, a process that will require "time and care".

What has been agreed and what is the Windsor Framework?

The prime minister says the new deal means a "smooth flow of trade within the UK", with goods separated into a green lane - for goods travelling to Northern Ireland - and a red lane - for goods at risk of moving on into the EU.

British goods, which are staying in Northern Ireland, will use the green lane at Northern Ireland ports, meaning they won't have to be checked.

A red lane would be for products going on to Ireland and the rest of the EU. These goods and those transporting them would face full checks and controls.

It's being called the Windsor Framework because Windsor is where the prime minister and the EU chief met to finalise the details.

The PM also announced something called a 'Stormont brake', allowing the Northern Ireland Assembly to stop any EU law changes on goods that could have an impact on items, such as medicines, reaching the shelves of shops in Northern Ireland.

"This establishes a clear process for which the democratically elected assembly can pull an emergency brake," said Mr Sunak.

He added that people in Northern Ireland will have the "time and space" to figure out what the new framework means for them.