Winnie the Pooh: Poohsticks bridge up for sale

Last updated at 13:44
Have you ever played pooh sticks?

A bridge which inspired Winnie the Pooh's favourite game is to be sold, it's been reported.

The wooden bridge, where poohsticks was invented, is used to cross a stream in Ashdown forest in East Sussex.

The creator of Winnie the Pooh, AA Milne, played the game with his son Christopher Robin when walking in the forest.

The bridge was taken out of the forest when it became unsafe in 1999, but is now up for sale again.

There's a new poohsticks bridge in the Hundred Acres Wood today
What happened to the original poohsticks bridge?

The bridge which inspired poohsticks was taken away in 1999 because it was damaged after years of walkers - and poohstick players - using it.

It was repaired and sold in 2021 but the new owner, Lord De La Warr, now says he needs to sell it on.

Lord De La Warr originally bought the bridge for £131,000 and put it up near its original home.

He said he paid so much for it to make sure it stayed near the Hundred Acre Wood from the Winnie the Pooh stories.

Who will buy Winnie the Pooh's poohsticks bridge?

Winnie the Pooh and his friends Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger and Kanga are so popular around the world, there are some concerns the bridge may be bought and sent away from the UK.

But the good thing about poohsticks is it can be played anywhere!

Have you played poohsticks before? Or have you visited the poohsticks bridge? Let us know in the comments below!

