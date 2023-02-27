Mandalorian season 3: Star Wars actor Pedro Pascal answers kid questions

disney+

It's time to put your helmets on and ignite your dark sabres because 'this is the way' to all you need to know about season 3 of the Mandalorian.

The third series begins on 1 March and follows the continuing story of Din Djarin, the Mandalorian and Grogu, sometimes referred to by fans as "Baby Yoda".

What's happening in season 3 of the Mandalorian?

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Grogu and the Mandalorian were separated at the end of the Mandalorian season 2, but were soon reunited in the spin-off Book of Boba Fett series, when Luke Skywalker gave Grogu a choice to either train to become a Jedi, or return to the Mandalorian - to which Grogu chose his adopted dad, Mando.

After the emotional goodbye in season 2 some fans have been critical over the decision to reunite the pair so quickly. But, series creator John Favreau says the relationship between the two is what makes the series.

"It was the combination of the Mandalorian and Grogu that became the heart and soul of the story. We knew that we had to work our way to their inevitable separation in the past seasons, but then this season it was about bringing them back together again," Favreau said.

Getty Images Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau (right) says it was important to reunite Grogu with Pedro Pascal's (left) character Din Djarin during the Book of Boba Fett series

Where does The Mandalorian fit in the Star Wars timeline?

The Mandalorian first came out in 2019, with series one taking place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the final movie in the original Star Wars trilogy.

It's also set 25 years before the events of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens - the first of the sequel trilogy of movies.

The Mandalorian fills in some of gaps between the two sets of films, specifically what's happening in the galaxy after the galactic civil war and defeat of the evil Empire.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

By the time of the sequel films, The Force Awakens, Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, the Empire has recovered enough to become the First Order and Star Wars' biggest bad guy, the evil Emperor Palpatine is somehow able to return as a clone.

It's heavily hinted that Grogu, who has force powers and is being hunted by the Empire during seasons one and two of the Mandalorian, may be central to that evil cloning plan.

What is a Mandalorian?

Lucasfilm Ltd.

In Star Wars, Mandalorians are an armoured race of people who lived on the planet Mandalore.

They're known for helmets that have T-shaped visors, chest plate armour and jet packs.

Mandalorian armour is made from Beskar. A metal that can protect against a Jedi's lightsaber.

In the story, Mandalore was heavily bombed by the Empire, forcing the Mandalorians to scatter across the galaxy.

There are different groups of Mandalorians; Din Djarin is a member of Children of the Watch. The Watch have strict rules that prevent members from removing their helmets. Something that Din Djarin must seek forgiveness for doing in series three.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Before the Mandalorians, there was Boba Fett.

The now familiar Mandalorian design was first drawn as an idea for super stormtroopers for the second Star Wars movie, The Empire Strikes Back.

The idea would've meant making lots of versions of the same armour which would have been costly, so instead it developed into a single character, the bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

Although Fett wasn't identified as a Mandalorian in the film, different media in the form of books, comics and toys referenced his Mandalorian armour and began the fascination with this fictional race from the Star Wars universe.

Who is Grogu and is he related to Yoda?

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda, is the youngest known member of Yoda's species.

Yoda was a 900-year-old Jedi, but the name, origin and home world of his species is unknown.

Although appearing to be a child, Grogu is actually 50 years old as the species ages much slower than humans. He has been alive to witness many of the key events in the Star Wars universe - up to the point of when the Mandalorian is set.

Several years earlier, Grogu had trained to become a Jedi, but has forgotten much of his past.

Lucasfilm Ltd. Trailers for season 3 of the Mandalorian suggest we'll see more of an event in Star Wars known as Order 66

But, after restarting his training with Luke Skywalker, some of his memories return in flashbacks.

The flashbacks revealed that Grogu is a survivor of Order 66 - an event that saw the Jedi almost entirely wiped out during Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

How many series of the Mandalorian will there be?

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Speaking to Newsround, Pedro Pascal who plays the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, cheekily said he thinks he'll play the character for 'the rest of his life'.

However, executive producer and episode director, Dave Filoni says nothing should be ruled out and "everything is on the table" as the story heads towards its eventual end.

That said, it's unlikely that series three will be the last we see of Din Djarin for now, as showrunner Jon Favreau has said he's already written all of The Mandalorian Season four!

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on 1 March.