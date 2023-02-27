play
Mia Brookes: Team GB has a new World Snowboarding Champion!

Last updated at 12:18
mia with medalReuters

Mia Brookes is the new World slopestyle champion, and she did it in style!

The 16-year-old from Cheshire tore up the slopestyle course, which included a series of huge jumps and tricky rails, scoring a whopping 91.38 on her second run.

She also landed the first CAB 1440 double grab in a women's competition.

That means she performed FOUR rotations having taken off from the jump with her unnatural leg leading (that's like using your left hand to write with if you are right handed,) and grabbed the snowboard twice while flying through the air! Amazing!

Mia BrookesGetty Images

The Brit said she was finding it hard to speak after the final: "I honestly feel like I'm going to cry. I've never been so happy in my life!"

She pipped New Zealand's Olympic champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott into the silver medal spot, with Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka claiming bronze.

mia snowboardingReuters

