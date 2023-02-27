play
World Book Day 2023: Send us a pic of your outfit

Last updated at 11:24
There's a very special day for book lovers coming up.

On 2 March, it's World Book Day! The occasion was created more than twenty five years ago as a worldwide celebration of books and reading.

Depending on your school, some classes celebrate the day all week, rather than just on one day, so we want you to send us a photo of your costumes.

Maybe it's your favourite book character, or a comic superhero or perhaps your school is making it a pyjama day?

Whatever you are dressing up as - we want to see it.

Send us a picture and we'll put as many as we can on the TV or on the Newsround bulletin.

