World Book Day 2023: Send us a pic of your outfit

There's a very special day for book lovers coming up.
On 2 March, it's World Book Day! The occasion was created more than twenty five years ago as a worldwide celebration of books and reading.
Depending on your school, some classes celebrate the day all week, rather than just on one day, so we want you to send us a photo of your costumes.
Maybe it's your favourite book character, or a comic superhero or perhaps your school is making it a pyjama day?
Whatever you are dressing up as - we want to see it.
Send us a picture and we'll put as many as we can on the TV or on the Newsround bulletin.
Are you ready to send your stuff?
- Don't sendPersonal details
- Don't sendStuff with other people
- Don't sendAnything naughty
- Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
If you cannot see where to upload, click here.
A parent can also help you upload your pictures here.
