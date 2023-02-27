Aurora Borealis: Amazing pics from around the UK

The northern lights throw a multi-coloured glow around the Earth, but what actually are they?
In a very rare display, the northern lights were seen as far south as Kent and Cornwall on Sunday night. Across more northern areas of the UK, such as this photo from Aberdeenshire, the display was one of the best seen in a very long time, according to BBC weather expert Simon King.
BBC Weatherwatchers/Emma
An aurora is formed by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards Earth which interact with our atmosphere. This red glow was seen in Perth and more displays are expected in the coming nights.
BBC Weatherwatchers/Andyman
Another amazing glow here in Perth by BBC Weather watcher Photosdaft. The most vibrant display was across Scotland and northern England where the aurora was made up of bright greens and deep reds.
BBC Weatherwatchers/Photosdaft
The aurora borealis, or northern lights, is a spectacular natural light display. The phenomenon appears as shimmering waves of light in the sky. They are made by powerful electromagnetic waves that come from storms in space.
BBC Weatherwatchers/IsleOfMoray
When the charged particles hit the atmosphere, green and red colours are emitted. The Sun is a big part of the phenomenon and is particularly active right now.
BBC Weatherwatchers/David
There were also sightings in Northern Ireland, south Wales and Norfolk. In the UK, we can often see the northern lights in Scotland but they are rarely spotted in southern England, like here in Penzance in Cornwall.
BBCWeatherwatchers/KernowNick
This deep red was also seen in Herne Bay in Kent. Over the last few days, a strong solar flare on the Sun's surface was directed toward Earth with charged particles reaching our atmosphere on Sunday night.