Dancing on Ice 2023: Who's in the semi-final?

Last updated at 14:12
Siva Kaneswaran, Nile Wilson, The Vivienne, Mollie Gallagher and Joey EssexGetty Images
Five stars will compete in a double eliminator semi-final

The five couples skating their way into the Dancing on Ice semi-final have been revealed.

It's after former Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson became the sixth star from this year's line-up to be given the cold shoulder by the judges on Sunday's show.

The celebrities took to the ice alongside their partners to earn their place in the semis- this time with a range of items for props week.

Phillip Schofield, the show's co-host, revealed next week "not one but two couples will be leaving the competition in a double elimination".

He also told contestants they'd have to perform a routine on their own!

Here's who'll be taking part...

Who is in the semi-final?
Olivia Smart and Nile WilsonGetty Images
Nile Wilson secured his spot in the semi-final alongside his partner Olivia

Nile Wilson, the Olympic bronze-medal winning gymnast, topped the leader board this week with a score of 37.5.

He retired from gymnastics in 2021 due to injuries.

Alongside his partner, Olivia Smart, he wowed the judges skating to Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis.

Their routine involved a double bed!

Joey Essex and Vanessa BauerGetty Images
Joey and Vanessa did enough to avoid elimination

Joey Essex, the reality star and TV personality also secured his spot in the semi-final.

He wasn't far behind Nile, scoring 36.5 with a routine to Cake by the Ocean by DNCE.

Joey and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer earned their best score so far.

They used a surfboard as their prop.

Colin Grafton and The VivienneGetty Images
The Vivienne will skate alongside Colin Grafton in the semi-final

The Vivienne glided into third place on the leader board this week and will skate in the semi-final.

They are the first drag artist to be take part in the show and are partnered with professional Colin Grafton.

The pair skated to Pump It by the Black Eyed Peas.

Klabera Komini and Siva KaneswaranGetty Images
Siva and Klabera got a score of 34

Siva Kaneswaran, who is in the boy band The Wanted, found himself in the skate-off.

But... the judges saved him securing his spot over Carley Stenson.

Oti Mabuse, one of those judges said his routine was "easy but perfectly executed".

Siva and his partner Klabera Komini skated to Tomorrow by Marisha Wallace.

Sylvain Longchambon and Mollie GallagherGetty Images
Mollie got her best score of the series so far

Mollie Gallagher, who is best known for her role in Coronation Street, is the final star to make up the semi-final.

She also got her best score this week with 33, but that turned out to be the lowest from the judges.

She and Sylvain Longchambon danced to Come Fly With Me by Frank Sinatra.

Their routine included a lift using an airport trolley, something which has never been done on the show before!

