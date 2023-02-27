Manchester United and Celtic win League Cups

Getty Images Both Celtic and Manchester United lifted trophies on Sunday

The first big bits of silverware of the 2022/23 season have been handed out.

On Sunday, Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, getting their hands on their first trophy in six years.

First-half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils the advantage - a lead they held onto, despite a promising second-half performance from the Magpies.

Meanwhile, the Viaplay Cup, (also known as the Scottish League Cup), will be heading to Celtic Park as league leaders Celtic beat old rivals Rangers 2-1.

Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored both goals for the Hoops, helping them win the trophy for the 21st time in their history.

Manchester United back to winning ways under new manager

Getty Images Erik ten Hag (centre) celebrates with Lisandro Martinez (left) and Antony

This is Man United's first trophy since the Europa League in 2017, and their first since they have been under the care of manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch coach has been praised by football pundits for creating a winning team with his strong leadership and clever tactics.

Getty Images Newcastle fans travelled in their thousands and were determined to create a special atmosphere at Wembley

United are currently third in the Premier League table with fans hoping this win will inspire them to make a late charge for the title.

Celtic hoping for "special season"

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hopes this can be the first trophy on their way to the Scottish treble.

Getty Images Fans created an electric atmosphere at Hampden Park on Sunday but it was the Celtic fans who were celebrating

They currently hold a nine-point lead in the defence of the Premiership title and are in the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

"You start every season hoping it's a special season," he said after the win, "but we'll enjoy tonight and it's important we celebrate tonight because the staff and the players, everyone at the football club have worked hard for this.