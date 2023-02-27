A walrus which spent the last few weeks travelling along the coast of England - has now been spotted in Iceland!

The Arctic mammal, named Thor, first appeared on the Hampshire coast in December 2022, before swimming up to North Yorkshire and then onto Northumberland last month, but hadn't been seen since.

He's now turned up in Breiðdalsvík, on the east coast of Iceland and experts say they could confirm it was definitely Thor from the markings on the animal's foreflippers.

Thor appears to be quite the globetrotter - he is known to have visited the Netherlands and France last year before coming to England, although it's thought he could have travelled from as far as the Canadian Arctic!