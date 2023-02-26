World Book Day 2023: What are you doing for it?

Getty Images

World Book Day was created more than twenty five years ago as a worldwide celebration of books and reading.

This year it takes place on Thursday 2 March and we want to know how you and your school are marking the occasion!

Maybe you're dressing up as your favourite book character? Or is your school planning a particular event? Perhaps you're taking part in special classroom activities or book themed lessons?

Whatever you're doing, we'd love to know about it!

Tell us by posting in the comments below.