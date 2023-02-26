Guinness World Records: California man sets new Disneyland theme park record

Guinness World Records

Many of us love a trip to the theme park, but one superfan is definitely riding high after setting a new world record!

Jeff Reitz from California has officially made the most consecutive visits to Disneyland...ever!

He visited the famous Disneyland Resort on the outskirts of Los Angeles in America every day for more than eight years.

In fact, in total he went daily for nearly three THOUSAND days!

What happened?

Getty Images

Jeff said his record-breaking streak started off as "a joke between friends" after he visited the theme park for the first time in 2012 with a free annual pass he had received.

He started going daily to the resort, both on his own and with friends and soon found himself becoming a Disneyland celebrity in his own right.

Jeff explained: "I started having guests in the parks stop me for photos and autographs.

"Some days I would go on lots of attractions and other times I might focus my attention on a single section of the park," he added.

Although there is one particular place he holds special.

"There is only one 'ride' in Disneyland, being Mr. Toad's Wild Ride," Jeff said.

Getty Images

In total the superfan ended up visiting the part for 2,995 days straight!

He had hoped to reach the 3,000 consecutive visit mark, however his streak ended in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic meant the theme park had to close.

Jeff said that throughout the years visiting the park, he overheard others speaking about hoping to achieve a record like his.

"I have always told them 'good luck' and wished them well," he explained.

Jeff said he's incredibly proud of his record title and hopes that his friends and family will be too.