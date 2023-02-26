Six Nations 2023: England and Ireland are victorious

Getty Images Wales have lost all three of their matches so far at this year's tournament

In rugby union's Six Nations, England have beaten Wales 20-10 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Three tries gave England their first win in the Welsh capital since 2017 and their biggest victory there for twenty years.

The result also means that Wales have yet to win a match in this year's competition and leaves them bottom of the table.

In the weekend's other matches, Ireland beat Italy to stay top of the table, while Scotland take on France in Paris this afternoon.

Wales v England

Getty Images Anthony Watson scored the first of England's three tries against Wales

Owen Farrell converted a penalty in the 9th minute to put England ahead, before Anthony Watson extended their lead with the first try of the match.

Wales did briefly go ahead in the game in the second half when wing Louis Rees-Zammit managed an intercept try, however two further tries from Kyle Sinckler and Ollie Lawrence gave England victory.

Wales have now lost 12 of their last 15 games and suffered their third Six Nations defeat in a row since Warren Gatland's return as head coach.

Gatland says his side had themselves to blame for much of the match.

He explained: "There's definitely some things we need to work hard on.

"We've got to keep working with the intensity we're trying to create in training so that our decision-making under pressure improves going forward," he added.

Italy v Ireland

Getty Images James Ryan scored Ireland's first try against Italy

Earlier in the day, Ireland held off Italy in Rome winning by 34-20.

Ireland scored four tries before half-time, but Italy fought back, with only four points separating the two sides with 15 minutes left on the clock.

However Ireland held their nerve as they secure a Six Nations bonus-point win to remain on course for a Grand Slam victory in this year's competition.

France v Scotland

Getty Images Scotland have been training at the Stade de France in Paris ahead of their match

Scotland have also won all their matches so far in this year's Six Nations, picking up maximum points against both England and Wales so far.

They travel to Paris to face last year's champions, France who currently sit below them in the table, having won and lost one match so far this year.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.