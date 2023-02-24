SNP leadership race: Who will replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's first minister?

Getty Images Ash Regan, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf

Three candidates are in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the next Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and first minister of Scotland.

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf all received enough support to make it though to the final stage of leadership contest.

SNP members will be able to vote from next month for who they want to become Scotland's next leader, with the winner being announced on 27 March.

But what do we know about the candidates and the contest so far?

Kate Forbes

Getty Images

Kate Forbes has been Scotland's finance secretary since 2020.

At 32-years-old, she is the youngest candidate and has been seen by many as a rising star in Scottish politics and a future leadership contender for some time.

However, Ms Forbes has faced criticism from within her own party after saying she would not have voted in favour of gay marriage had she been in power in 2014, although she has promised she wouldn't change any existing rights in Scotland if elected in the future.

Humza Yousaf

Getty Images

Humza Yousaf is Scotland's health secretary and is the first Muslim and non-white cabinet minister to have served in the Scottish Government.

He is also the most experienced of the three candidates, having held a number of senior posts in government.

However, he has faced criticism over his running of the NHS in Scotland, which is facing many problems including long waiting lists.

At the launch of his campaign, the 37-year-old said he had the experience to take on the job of first minister, but would have a "a different approach" to Nicola Sturgeon.

Ash Regan

Getty Images

Ash Regan has been MSP for Edinburgh Eastern since 2016 and is the only candidate to not currently hold a Cabinet role, although she has previously been minister for community safety.

Ms Regan has said she would push for Scottish independence as soon as possible.

She has also indicated support for the North Sea oil and gas industry

Why is there a leadership race?

Earlier this month, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon announced that she is resigning - which means she is stepping down from her job.

Ms Sturgeon has been leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and head of the Scottish government for more than eight years - making her the longest serving, and the first female, first minister.

Ms Sturgeon announced her decision to resign at a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, where she said that being first minister was the "very best job in the world".

She added that she will stay in charge until her political party, the Scottish National Party, have chosen their new leader and Scotland's next first minister.

The three candidates will now hit the campaign trail to persuade members they can lead the party - and the country as first minister.

The vote for SNP members will open on 13 March, closing two weeks later on 27 March, with the winner announced shortly after.