The Soccer Tournament: Ryan Reynalds' Wrexham AFC invited to join

PA Media Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds own Wrexham AFC

Wrexham AFC have been invited to take part in The Soccer Tournament (TST) in the US in June.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who bought the club in 2021.

The celebrity owners will compete in the 7v7 tournament alongside player-coach David Jones and former players Shaun Pearson, Paul Rutherford and Mark Carrington.

Wrexham AFC will be joined in the competition by British esports team Hashtag United, and Club Necaxa amongst others.

"We look forward to debuting in the US with a legends team and the ambition of winning the tournament," said Shaun Harvey, Advisor to the Board at Wrexham AFC.

"We are proud to welcome the entire Wrexham AFC family to the US and TST to watch the Club compete in our electrifying format." said TST founder & CEO Jon Mugar.

What is The Soccer Tournament like?

TST The tournament will follow a similar style to the World Cup

The Soccer Tournament (TST) is a world championship football tournament which will take place between 1 - 4 June 2023 at Wakemed Soccer Park in North Carolina in the US.

A total of 32 teams will take part in the 7v7 competition, which will follow a similar style to the World Cup in terms of group play, then knockout stages.

The prize for the winning team will be $1million (£831,000), and Wrexham have said if they win, they will donate half of it to community projects.

All but one slot in the tournament has been filled. The final slot will be auctioned off in March for anyone to bid to compete.

This is the first time the football version of the tournament is taking place, a basketball version of the tournament - TBT - was launched in 2014.