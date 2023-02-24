The UN has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Getty Images The United nations voted to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and called for peace.

The United Nations - often called the UN - is a organisation, that brings countries from all over the world together to talk about, and try to agree on, world issues.

It is made up of members from 193 different countries, and was set up in 1945 after the Second World War as a way of bringing people together to keep world peace, and help each other solve problems.

When all 193 representatives come together for a big meeting, it is called a General Assembly.

At the current General Assembly in New York in the US, members voted to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine a year ago, and called for Russian troops to "immediately" and "unconditionally" leave Ukraine and end the fighting.

This was supported by 141 countries, with 32 choosing to abstain (which means deciding not to vote) and seven - including Russia - voting against the proposal.

Getty Images UN members from all over the world gave speeches

At the UN General Assembly, the vote called for "just and lasting" peace as soon as possible, and rejected Russian claims that it owns parts of Ukraine.

Each member country in the UN has one vote, and decisions that are voted for become resolutions.

Whilst the UN assembly can make recommendations based on what is said, it can't force the countries to take action.

The Assembly's decisions are not laws, and governments choose to follow resolutions because they represent the world's opinion on major international issues.

Getty Images Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine gave a speech to the press after the meeting

While the resolution to pull back Russian troops in Ukraine was passed by most of the countries, some chose to abstain or vote against it.

China, India, Iran and South Africa were among the 32 countries who chose not to vote.

The seven countries who voted against were Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

In a recent speech speech Russian leader President Vladimir Putin said his country would continue to fight to protect people in what he called historically Russian lands.

The Ukrainian government said the claim that Ukraine is actually part of Russia is false and accused Mr Putin of living in a different reality.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote "made it clear that Russia must end its illegal aggression. Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored".

"One year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion global support for Ukraine remains strong," he said.