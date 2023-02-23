Keir Starmer reveals Labour's five missions for the UK

PA Media

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has outlined the five "missions" he wants to achieve if his party wins the next general election.

Sir Keir put things like the economy, clean energy, the NHS and education as some of his main priorities.

The speech was an attempt by Sir Keir to show people that Labour have a plan for the country ahead of the next general election, which is likely to be held next year.

The Labour leader claimed his plan would give Britain "its future back".

What are Labour's five missions?

Reuters

In his speech at an event in Manchester, Sir Keir vowed to make the UK the fastest growing major economy by the end of a first Labour term in government.

Making the country a "clean energy superpower" and improving the NHS will be other key priorities if his party wins power.

Sir Keir said the five missions would form "the pillars of the next Labour government".

Labour's five missions: Securing the "highest sustained growth" in the G7 group of rich nations (made up of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan) by the end of Labour's first term Making Britain a "clean energy superpower", removing fossil fuels from all of Britain's electricity generation by 2030

Improving the NHS

Reforming the justice system

Raising education standards

What have people said about Keir Starmer's plans?

Some critics have said that Sir Keir's plans are different from the ideas that got him elected as Labour leader in the first place.

A political campaign group called Momentum have said Sir Keir has abandoned promises he made when running for Labour leader in 2020, like changing how energy, water and rail networks are controlled in the UK.

Sir Keir argued that "the vast majority" of Labour members supported him.

At a speech last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out his own five goals for the country, which, like those set out by Sir Keir, included growing the economy.

The PM also called for all pupils to study maths until they were 18.