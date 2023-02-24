English setter claims world record for dog with the longest tongue

Guiness World Records/PA Bisbee with his record-breaking tongue

This very good boy has been posing for the 'pup-arazzi' after breaking a world record!

What for? Well, Bisbee is officially a Guinness World Record holder for the longest tongue on a living dog.

The 3-year-old English setter has a tongue longer than an ice lolly - measuring in at 9.49cm (3.74 inches).

We think Bisbee deserves a big round of 'a-paws' - let us know what you think in the comments below!

Guiness World Record/PA/Getty Bisbee's tongue is bigger than your average ice lolly - or should we say 'pup-sicle'!

Jay and Ericka Johnson are Bisbee's owners and have had him ever since he was a puppy.

"I sent a picture of him panting to my sister and my dad, and I think one of them mentioned that it could be a world record", said Ms Johnson.

Mr Johnson added: "When he's exercising, his tongue comes out... and my wife said [his tongue] is excessively long."

Bisbee's favourite hobbies include swimming, chasing flies and going on daily walks around his local area in Arizona, in the US.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Mochi the dog with the previous super long record breaking tongue

Mochi, a St. Bernard from North Dakota, USA - who sadly passed away in 2021 - was the previous world record holder.

Her tongue measured in at a whopping 18.58cm (7.3 inches), which is nearly double the length of Bisbee's!

"Mochi had an impact on nearly everyone she met. She rescued so many hearts in her life… what a joy this journey has been," her owner Carla said.

"She was the most amazing animal ever."