English setter claims world record for dog with the longest tongue

This very good boy has been posing for the 'pup-arazzi' after breaking a world record!
What for? Well, Bisbee is officially a Guinness World Record holder for the longest tongue on a living dog.
The 3-year-old English setter has a tongue longer than an ice lolly - measuring in at 9.49cm (3.74 inches).
We think Bisbee deserves a big round of 'a-paws' - let us know what you think in the comments below!
Jay and Ericka Johnson are Bisbee's owners and have had him ever since he was a puppy.
"I sent a picture of him panting to my sister and my dad, and I think one of them mentioned that it could be a world record", said Ms Johnson.
Mr Johnson added: "When he's exercising, his tongue comes out... and my wife said [his tongue] is excessively long."
Bisbee's favourite hobbies include swimming, chasing flies and going on daily walks around his local area in Arizona, in the US.
Mochi, a St. Bernard from North Dakota, USA - who sadly passed away in 2021 - was the previous world record holder.
Her tongue measured in at a whopping 18.58cm (7.3 inches), which is nearly double the length of Bisbee's!
"Mochi had an impact on nearly everyone she met. She rescued so many hearts in her life… what a joy this journey has been," her owner Carla said.
"She was the most amazing animal ever."
Your Comments
Join the conversation