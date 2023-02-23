play
Food shortages: Eat seasonal fruit and vegetables, says MP

Last updated at 18:58
As shortages of fruit and vegetables are affecting the UK, a Conservative MP has suggested shoppers should try and buy seasonal produce instead.

Seasonal fruit and vegetables means those which are ripe and ready to harvest at certain times of the year.

Some people in the UK are currently struggling to get their hands on cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and lettuces.

Supermarkets say it's because of bad weather in Spain and Morocco where we get lots of our salad items in the winter.

MP for North Devon, Selaine Saxby, suggested in the House of Commons that we should be "eating more seasonally and supporting our British farmers" to avoid problems like this in the future.

This is a beetroot and its peak season is between June and October in the UK

Our favourite foods might normally be available in supermarkets all year round, but that doesn't mean they're grown in the UK all year round.

Changes in the weather and climate throughout the year affects what farmers can grow naturally. For example some fruit and veg need warmer weather to successfully grow, so can't be grown when it's winter here.

We have to rely on imports from other countries - usually with warmer climates - to get certain items all year round.

Let's take a look at what we can grow here in the UK and what time of year we can eat it!

