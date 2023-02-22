Metal ball found on Japanese beach leaves people baffled

NHK World Japan Explosive experts closed off the beach while they inspected the mysterious metal ball

People have been left scratching their heads after a strange metal ball was found washed up on a beach in Japan.

The sphere, which is around 1.5m in diameter, was spotted on Enshu beach in the city of Hamamatsu by a local woman.

Experts have taken a closer look and say it's not an explosive and X-rays have shown that it's hollow - it's left Japanese officials baffled!

NHK World Japan You can see the metal sphere is a bit rusty and has two raised handles

What could the metal ball be?

The first concern officials had was that it could be an explosive device, like a sea mine.

But after looking at X-rays of the metal sphere, they found it was hollow and therefore deemed it safe from exploding.

The most common theory is that it's a mooring buoy - a structure which floats in the ocean so boats can tie themselves to it to stay in one place.

People think this because it has two handles on its surface.

NHK World Japan The ball is around 1.5 metres in diameter

Some people are wondering whether it might be a spy balloon, after flying objects were recently shot down from skies over America.

Others think it looks a bit like an object out of a sci-fi series or even that it could be a UFO that has fallen form the sky!

Local authorities have said the object will be removed soon.

