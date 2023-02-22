play
Metal ball found on Japanese beach leaves people baffled

Last updated at 17:19
Explosive experts and metal ballNHK World Japan
Explosive experts closed off the beach while they inspected the mysterious metal ball

People have been left scratching their heads after a strange metal ball was found washed up on a beach in Japan.

The sphere, which is around 1.5m in diameter, was spotted on Enshu beach in the city of Hamamatsu by a local woman.

Experts have taken a closer look and say it's not an explosive and X-rays have shown that it's hollow - it's left Japanese officials baffled!

What do you think this mysterious object could be? Let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Close up of metal ballNHK World Japan
You can see the metal sphere is a bit rusty and has two raised handles
What could the metal ball be?

The first concern officials had was that it could be an explosive device, like a sea mine.

But after looking at X-rays of the metal sphere, they found it was hollow and therefore deemed it safe from exploding.

The most common theory is that it's a mooring buoy - a structure which floats in the ocean so boats can tie themselves to it to stay in one place.

People think this because it has two handles on its surface.

Explosive experts next to the mysterious ballNHK World Japan
The ball is around 1.5 metres in diameter

Some people are wondering whether it might be a spy balloon, after flying objects were recently shot down from skies over America.

Others think it looks a bit like an object out of a sci-fi series or even that it could be a UFO that has fallen form the sky!

Local authorities have said the object will be removed soon.

We want to know your theories - do you think it's a mooring buoy or maybe something a little more bizarre - let us know in the comments!

