Fruit and veg shortage in some supermarkets

Some salad items are running out in supermarkets across the UK

Some supermarkets are stopping shoppers from buying too many vegetables and fruit because of a shortage.

Asda has put a limit on items such as tomatoes, peppers and lettuces.

Meanwhile Morrisons has said customers can only buy two cucumbers per shop.

Supermarkets say the shortage is because of bad weather in Spain, and Morocco in North Africa where we get lots of salad items in the winter.

Peter Cade/Getty Not too many tomatoes!

Some experts say the salad shortages could last "a few weeks" until weather improves and we can start growing our own again in the UK - or until shops find elsewhere to get the food items.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents lots of British shops, says 95% of the UK's tomatoes and 90% of its lettuces, come from Spain and north Africa in the winter.

But some UK farmers say they would be able to use greenhouses to grow more if they were supported enough to cover high energy costs.

Although many supermarkets say they've been affected by the issues, only Asda and Morrisons are currently limiting salad supply.