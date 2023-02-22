Teacher strikes: Teachers are striking in some areas of Scotland

SolStock/Getty

Teachers are striking in some areas of Scotland this week.

The union, Educational Institute for Scotland (EIS), is organising a three-day strike. They'll only be taking place in areas where politicians who are involved in the dispute are based.

A strike means teacher will stay off work as a protest.

Members of the EIS will strike from 22 to 24 February.

Why are strikes happening in Scotland?

SolStock/Getty

A strike is when a group of workers decide to stop working to try to bring change.

Employees do this when they want to protest against something they think is unfair where they work, like pay or working conditions.

Teachers want a 10% pay increase, to help with the cost of living crisis, which ministers say they can't afford.

The EIS union rejected a new pay offer last week, but other unions NASUWT and SSTA said they would consider it.

The EIS said its members will strike in the constituencies of politicians which include First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, her deputy John Swinney, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and Greens MSP Ross Greer.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said work is being done to resolve the debate over pay.

She has also written an open letter to students, which details the help and support they get can whilst these strikes are happening.

This way of targeting areas relating to politicians is a change in how the unions usually strike.

Other strikes are due to take place across Scotland, and schools in these targeted areas will face an added six days of strikes.