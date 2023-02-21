Ken Sema: Watford footballer with stammer praised for post-match interview

Getty Images

Watford footballer Ken Sema has been praised - not only for his performance on the pitch - but for his post-match interview on Monday night.

The Swedish midfielder scored two goals in the Hornet's 3-2 win over West Brom, and then stepped up to the mic for a chat with the Watford media team.

Ken has a stammer, which means he sometimes finds it hard to say certain words or sentences.

Many people have praised Ken's interview on social media, calling him a "role model", saying it will encourage more people who have stammers to speak more confidently.

What is a stammer?

A stammer is a way of talking where sounds or words are repeated or get stuck.

People who have a stammer often find it hard to get across what they want to say.

What have people said about Ken Sema?

Ken Sema, who is 29, was awarded the EFL Man of the Match prize after he played a crucial role in Watford's win over West Brom.

He scored two goals, which he said he was delighted with as he has recently recovered from an injury.

But many people on social media were praising Sema for his noteworthy interview in which he stammered.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: "I don't let my stammer hold me back"

One Twitter user wrote, "People don't realise how draining it is having a stammer. Your mind has to work at incredible speed to choose words you won't stumble over. Doing that in a second or third language is just amazing."

Another said: "I stutter as well. This is awesome. Know who I'm rooting for in the Championship the rest of the way."

One user also said Ken's interview would help her son who also has a stammer.

"Great post match interview. Ken is an absolute hero and role model for children like my Son who love football and who stammer. Interviews like this give him so much confidence that he can speak beautifully and put his point of view across just like Ken. Thank you!"