Climate change: Austrian children take government to court over lack of action

Reuters Demonstrators in the Austrian capital in 2019 protesting against climate change

A group of children in Austria are taking the government to court saying it needs to do more to tackle climate change.

The twelve children, aged between 5 and 16, are taking legal action against the Austrian government saying it needs to take tougher action on climate change to protect their rights.

A lawyer for the group said the case, which was submitted to Austria's top court on Tuesday, is based on a similar claim in Germany which bought about change to the country's climate law.

Michaela Kroemer said Austria's climate law from 2011 does not sufficiently protect her young clients from the life-threatening consequences of global warming.

Ms Kroemer said the case is being backed by the youth climate group Fridays For Future - the movement begun in part by activist Greta Thunberg - and financially supported by donations.

Climate change action by children across the world

Getty Images Young people in Bogota in Colombia gathered to protest

The Austrian legal action is modelled on a similar case in Germany.

After nine youth climate activists bought the case to court, Germany's supreme court ruled that the country's climate law is must be changed and ordered the government to create clear emissions reduction targets after 2030.

There have been other successful cases in Netherlands and Columbia.

Across the world many children have tried to hold their governments to account.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Meet the kids using a human rights law to tackle climate change

A group of children in Portugal who bought their case to the European Court of Human Rights have had their case referred to the 17-judge Grand Chamber, an important court to which only the most serious cases go.

Their case argues that governments in 33 European countries - including the UK - have not done enough to prevent the impact of climate change.