play
Watch Newsround

Ed Sheeran's Tingly Ted's hot sauce and other celebs who've promoted products

Last updated at 14:38
comments
View Comments
Ed Sheeran with new product Tingly Ted's hot sauceTingly Ted's/PA Wire

Ed Sheeran has announced he's launching his own range of hot sauces.

The product, called Tingly Ted's, is inspired by the singer's childhood nickname, Teddy.

The 32 year-old singer is a big fan of sauces, especially ketchup and he said he had a dream to make the "ketchup of hot sauces".

The sauce, in two different flavours, will be out later this year.

Ed isn't the only celebrity to either launch or endorse a product. Plenty of sports stars, singers, actors, YouTubers and gamers have used their fame to sell stuff.

So, can you work out which famous face is behind which item?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Let us know in the comments how you scored!

More like this

nandos-clothing-line
image

Food and fashion collaborations: From Nando's and Primark to KFC Crocs

Kim-Kardashian-Chicken-nuggets-honey

Weird food: Kim Kardashian likes nuggets with honey

Latte-on-a-table.

Expensive foods from around the world

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
66
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
108
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home