Ed Sheeran's Tingly Ted's hot sauce and other celebs who've promoted products

Ed Sheeran has announced he's launching his own range of hot sauces.

The product, called Tingly Ted's, is inspired by the singer's childhood nickname, Teddy.

The 32 year-old singer is a big fan of sauces, especially ketchup and he said he had a dream to make the "ketchup of hot sauces".

The sauce, in two different flavours, will be out later this year.

Ed isn't the only celebrity to either launch or endorse a product. Plenty of sports stars, singers, actors, YouTubers and gamers have used their fame to sell stuff.

So, can you work out which famous face is behind which item?

