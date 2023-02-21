play
Godzilla the alligator found in New York park

Last updated at 13:09
The captured alligatorNYC Parks
'Godzilla' was found in a lake at a park in New York City

Rangers at a park in New York City in the United States had a big shock this weekend after finding a huge alligator swimming in a lake!

The 130cm long reptile was nicknamed Godzilla after the famous movie monster.

The gator was safely captured and taken to a zoo.

Experts aren't certain where it came from, but have told people not to abandon animals in the park.

Alligators don't usually live in cold places like New York... or in public parks!

Alligators usually live in hotter places, like southern US states Louisiana and Florida.

In New York City it was only 9C when Godzilla was found, which isn't good for cold-blooded animals like alligators.

Godzilla has been taken to Bronx Zoo. It's thought the reptile could have been an abandoned pet, even though it's illegal to keep them as pets in most parts of the US.

Despite the park being in the centre of a city, rangers deal with hundreds of animal reports every year.

