Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania begins Marvel's Phase Five of movies, so is there pressure for the film to be successful?

That was just one of the questions asked by young Newsround reporters Samiha and Aminur to the film's stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) who also explained what they would do if ants ruined a family picnic...