Turkey earthquakes: More quakes hit the country

Last updated at 08:28
families around a fire in a turkish cityNurPhoto/Getty
Families have been evacuated from their homes after the earthquakes

Emergency services are working to help people after two new earthquakes have hit Turkey.

The latest tremors, which happened on Monday evening in the south-east of the country near the border with Syria, caused already damaged buildings to collapse.

The two countries are still trying to recover from quakes that hit just over two weeks ago.

Monday night's earthquakes measured 6.4 & 5.8 on the Richter Scale. The one that hit on 6 February measured 7.8.

Turkey had only just stopped efforts to rescue people from the rubble of fallen buildings when the new earthquakes struck.

Rescue teams are now searching to find anyone who might be trapped.

Hundreds of people are thought to have been hurt and at least six people have died.

ambulance with sirens on rushes through streets of turkeyNurPhoto/Getty
Emergency workers are rushing to help after people were evacuated by earthquakes

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Turkey near the border with Syria, but it was felt as far away as Egypt and Lebanon.

Lots of people have been living in tents because of fears of more earthquakes called aftershocks, so it is thought the latest quake won't be as bad as the first one for many people.

Rescue workers walking through a collapsed building at night.EPA
Rescue teams are helping people affected by the latest quakes

The earthquakes two weeks ago sparked a worldwide response with many countries, including the UK, offering money and help.

Teams have spent days digging through rubble to try and help people.

This weekend three people were found after being trapped for nearly two weeks.

One man was united with his baby after 11 days under rubble.

Mustafa Avci kissing his baby in hospital after being rescued 261 hours after quakeAnadolu Agency
Baby Almile's family is reunited after her father trapped under a building for 11 days

The United Nations, an organisation which brings together lots of countries, says it needs to raise £830million to help Turkey.

But some people have criticised Turkey's President for not doing enough to make sure buildings are able to withstand earthquakes which are more common there.

