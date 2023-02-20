US President Joe Biden met Ukrainian President Zelensky in surprise visit

Handout US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

US President Joe Biden has visited Ukraine on a surprise visit.

The president met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and his partner Olena Zelenska in the capital city, Kyiv.

This is the US president's first visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on 24 February 2022 and was kept secret for security reasons.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, described the talks as "historic".

Getty Images

"Today our negotiations were very fruitful," said President Zelensky speaking about their meeting.

"It's the most important visit of the whole history of US-Ukraine relations," he said.

The two presidents visited St Michael's Cathedral, and air raid sirens went off as they left.

The sirens are usually used to warn people there might be danger and to find shelter and take cover in a safe location.

Getty Images

President Zelensky and President Biden also sat down and had a discussion about how the US can help Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.

"Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided... he's counting on us not sticking together. He was counting on the inability to keep Nato united. He was counting on us not to be able to bring in others to the side of Ukraine. He thought he could outlast us.

"I don't think he's thinking that right now. He's just been plain wrong." said President Biden speaking about the Russian President.

Mr Biden also announced that the US would be giving a new military aid package to Ukraine, worth $500m (around £415 million).

"Ukraine is grateful to you, Mr President" said President Zelensky to Mr Biden.

President Biden is due to begin a three day visit to Poland later today.