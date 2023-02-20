Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors speak to Newsround

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Samiha and Aminur speak to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest film about Marvel's tiniest superhero and it sets up the Avengers next big villain!

The film is the first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU's) Phase Five of films - the next set of movies before a new Avengers adventure, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

That film will see the remaining Avengers take on a new super-villain, Kang, who has just been introduced on the big screen in the newest Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Is there pressure for Marvel films to be successful?

Getty Images Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors play hero and villain Ant-Man and Kang the Conqueror

The third Ant-Man movie, Quantumania is the 31st MCU film to come out in what has become a hugely successful franchise, four Marvel movies are in the all-time top ten films that have made the most money ever!

But having received some mixed reviews from film critics so far, do the actors in Ant-Man feel any pressure about carrying on the success of such a big franchise?

"I get nervous about being good in a scene and I try not to think so much about how it's [the movie's] going to do, because I don't have much control of that," says Ant-Man actor, Paul Rudd.

Meanwhile, co-star Jonathan Majors admits he also gets nervous and in a similar way, with his acting performance on the day.

"My nerves, they don't go away, they just get lost some place and that's a great feeling."

What's the storyline of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Marvel The bug-inspired duo Ant-Man and The Wasp are back!

In the film, Ant-Man, also known as Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd) is now in a relationship with his superhero partner, The Wasp, Hope van Dyne (played by Evangeline Lilly).

The film sees the pair and their families all come together, including Scott and his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and Hope's family, which includes her genius parents, Hank Pym, (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), who at the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp was rescued after 30 years in the Quantum Realm.

What is the Quantum Realm?

Marvel Studios

In the movie, the Quantum Realm, is subatomic - which means really small, smaller than an atom - and is a place where the rules of time and space don't apply.

Scott's teenage daughter Cassie is a promising scientist, but when she invents a way to communicate with the Quantum Realm, the whole family is sucked inside.

Janet is already well known in the Quantum Realm, having stayed there for 30 years and is being hunted by someone so terrifying that his name isn't even mentioned for half the film. He is Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors).

He wants to escape the Quantum Realm and destroy multiple worlds and timelines just because he can.

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

Marvel Studios

Kang the Conqueror is just one version of the character, of which there are several variants.

Kang was first introduced as 'He Who Remains' in the Disney+ Marvel series, Loki.

The character is set to be the main villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next set of movies, known as Phase Five. He is also the biggest threat that the remaining Avengers have faced since Thanos.

Asked what is the best thing about playing such an evil bad guy in the Marvel films, Jonathan Majors who plays Kang says: "No rules."

"I can jump on the bed, I can raise my voice, I can be early for something, I can be late for something, I can throw my hands up, I can throw them down, I each as much ice-cream as I want, I can do whatever I want."

The fifth Avengers movie will release with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty scheduled for 2025 - about six years after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, the MCU's Phase Five has already begun with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is in cinemas now.