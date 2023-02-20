play
Baftas 2023: Who won best animation at the Baftas?

Last updated at 09:24
Guillermo del Toro's PinocchioNetflix
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio won best animated film at the Baftas

Film stars gathered in London on Sunday night for the Baftas.

The British Academy Film awards celebrates the top movies and it was a successful night for animated films.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio won best animated film and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse took home best British short animation.

Who won best animated film at the Baftas?
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the horse
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse took home best British short animation

Movie stars and members of the royal family gathered at The Royal Festival Hall in London to see who would scoop the top prizes.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio took home best animated film. Guillermo Del Toro is the filmmaker who reinvented the classic story about Pinocchio - the wooden puppet brought to life.

Winning the best British short animation, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is a story about of kindness, friendship, courage and hope. Adapted from the illustrated book by Charlie Mackesy, it follows a boy, a mole, a fox and horse as they become friends and travel together as the boy tries to find his home.

All eyes are now on the next big film awards, the Oscars. They're being held in the US on Sunday 13 March.

Last year's Bafta animated film winner was Encanto, who then went on to win an Oscar in the same category, so could Pinocchio go on to do the same?

Other films in the Oscar animated category are Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, The Sea Beast and Turning Red.

